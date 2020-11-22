Bogdanovic signs four-year, $72M offer sheet from Hawks

Bogdan Bogdanovic could have played his final games as a member of the Sacramento Kings.
According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, Bogdanovic has signed a four-year, $72 million offer sheet from the Atlanta Hawks. He’ll be heading to Georgia unless the Kings plan to match that offer.
Bogdanovic received plenty of interest from teams around the NBA over the last week. The Kings previously had a sign-and-trade in place that would’ve sent Bogdanovic to the Milwaukee Bucks, but that deal fell apart because the Serbian never agreed to it.
The Hawks have been aggressive in their pursuit of players this offseason. They signed Rajon Rondo and Kris Dunn to bolster their defense and also agreed to terms with Danilo Gallinari.
Bogdanovic averaged 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists last season. If the deal goes through, he’ll be a great addition for the Hawks, who will use him alongside emerging star Trae Young.
