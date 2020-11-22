Bogdanovic signs four-year, $72M offer sheet from Hawks

Bogdanovic received plenty of interest from teams around the NBA over the last week. The Kings previously had a sign-and-trade in place that would’ve sent Bogdanovic to the Milwaukee Bucks, but that deal fell apart because the Serbian never agreed to it.

The Hawks have been aggressive in their pursuit of players this offseason. They signed Rajon Rondo and Kris Dunn to bolster their defense and also agreed to terms with Danilo Gallinari.

Bogdanovic averaged 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists last season. If the deal goes through, he’ll be a great addition for the Hawks, who will use him alongside emerging star Trae Young.