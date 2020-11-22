Bogdanovic gets $72 million offer sheet from Hawks By

Restricted free agent guard Bogdan Bogdanovic has a four-year, $72 million offer sheet from the Atlanta Hawks, multiple outlets reported Sunday.

His current team, the Sacramento Kings, will have 48 hours to match the offer.

Last Tuesday, it appeared Bogdanovic was heading to the Milwaukee Bucks in a sign-and-trade deal that would have sent guard Donte DiVincenzo and forwards D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova to Sacramento. The trade was contingent on Bogdanovic signing a deal with the Bucks.

The Sacramento Bee, however, reported Wednesday that, according to a source, there “was never” a pending sign-and-trade deal with the Bucks involving Bogdanovic. And on Thursday, USA Today reported the NBA was investigating whether the prospective deal violated the league’s anti-tampering rules.

Bogdanovic, 28, is a long-range threat who averaged 15.1 points per game in 61 contests for the Kings last season. He shot 37.2 percent from 3-point range, with a career-high 7.2 3-point attempts per game.

The Hawks have been active in free agency, agreeing to deals with point guard Rajon Rondo, guard Kris Dunn and swingman Danilo Gallinari.

