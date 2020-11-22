Bitcoin price dips below $18K — Time to watch these ‘whale cluster’ support zones By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6

Bitcoin price dips below $18K — Time to watch these ‘whale cluster’ support zones

(BTC) price dropped below the $18,000 support level on Nov. 22. This comes after BTC continuously saw high over-the-counter (OTC) and institutional volume throughout November.

1-hour chart. Source: Tradingview

Data suggests that the growing institutional demand was likely one of the main catalysts behind the BTC price rally to $18,965.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust daily volume. Source: TradingView.com