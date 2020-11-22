Biden’s first Cabinet picks coming Tuesday, chief of staff Klain says By

© . FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is joined by Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain (L) in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington
WASHINGTON () – President-elect Joe Biden will announce the first of his Cabinet picks on Tuesday, incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said on Sunday.
“You’re going to see the first Cabinet picks this Tuesday. But if you want to know what Cabinet agencies they are, who’s going to be in those Cabinet agencies, you’ll have to wait for the president-elect to say that himself on Tuesday,” Klain said in an interview with ABC’s “This Week.”
