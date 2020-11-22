Best Smart Locks That Support Google Assistant in 2020

Keep nosy folks from peeking in as you punch in the code via the clever anti-peep code, which will permit entry even if you enter a series of random digits as long as the actual password is keyed in within the rest. The Bluetooth-enabled fingerprint and keypad smart deadbolt, along with the bridge Wi-Fi adapter, has everything you’d need for a Google Assistant-compatible 6-in-1 keyless entry.

Ideal for rentals, you can create up to 250 unique user codes with this smart lock, disable and delete them from the app, and can even set up schedules. It’s perfect if you own an Airbnb or other rental property so each guest can have their own code that is deactivated once their stay is over. Plus, you get notifications on lock activity, and it works with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The Igloohome lock has one of the most striking designs on this list. Available in a sleek minimalistic black finish, this lock works off of Bluetooth, has multiple entry modes, and is easy to install. Plus, being able to control it using the Google Assistant is a trick that never gets old.

Schlage has been making security products since 1920, so you know you can trust its take on a smart lock. It’s available in two distinct styles — Camelot and Century — and even comes with an optional door handle that pairs perfectly with it. Just make sure you get the Wi-Fi Adapter for Assistant functionality!

The Sesame Smart Lock sits on top of your existing single-turn deadbolt lock, rather than replacing it; this means easy installation (and removal) without the need for any tools. Paired with a Wi-Fi Access Point, it can connect to Google Assistant for remote operation and voice control.

The Smart Lock Pro is an upgraded version of the regular August lock and comes bundled with the Connect bridge for Google Assistant integration. It comes in a stylish circular housing, and unlike its cheaper counterpart, the Pro supports HomeKit and Alexa as well, in case you live in a cross-platform household.

The Lockly Secure Pro will make you feel like James Bond entering your secret HQ. It features a fingerprint reader that can remember up to 99 prints. You simply scan your finger and it will let you in. Additionally, the location of the numbers on the screen rotates around every time the unit turns on. That way anyone spying on you will have a hard time duplicating your code entry.

August’s third-generation smart lock is a real treat. It unlocks automatically with your phone and has a deadbolt thumb turn on the front so you can still use it manually from inside. Just keep in mind you’ll also need to pick up the August Connect bridge for Assistant commands to work!

This smart lock can be controlled from anywhere through Google Assistant, and ties in beautifully with other Nest products with automated features like disabling your Nest Secure alarm when you come home. It can unlock automatically with your phone and has a backup number pad.

If you want to go all-in with smart home gadgets, there’s a lot you can get, from smart speakers to smart lighting. Smart locks for Google Home are also worth investing in. Not only do they keep your home safe and secure, but they can be also be controlled remotely and allow you to give other family members or friends access to them easily. Here are the best ones that can be controlled using Google Assistant!

While all of these smart locks support Google Assistant for voice controls like locking and unlocking remotely, only a few of them can do so as standalone smart locks for Google Home. The Nest x Yale Smart Lock works independently of any bridges or hubs, connecting directly to your Wi-Fi network. It’s our favorite smart lock on the list, and it’s made even better if you already use some of Nest’s other products.

The Igloohome Deadbolt 2S operates strictly off of Bluetooth, meaning you won’t be able to control it when you’re away from the house, but you can still control it with Google Assistant when you’re nearby. While this sounds like a negative at first, Igloohome stuck with Bluetooth to reduce the risk of Wi-Fi hacking or disruption. Of course, you can still grant access to friends or Airbnb guests with PIN codes or Bluetooth keys.

Using a bridge with your smart lock