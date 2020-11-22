Bengals’ Joe Burrow thanks fans in first comments after injury: ‘See ya next year’

Joe Burrow decided to break the news himself about an hour after he suffered a serious left-knee injury — he was looking toward next year.

The Bengals’ rookie quarterback was hit high and low simultaneously during the third quarter of Cincinnati’s Week 11 game against Washington. His left knee bent violently inward, and Burrow went down holding it before eventually being carted off the field. The Bengals quickly ruled Burrow out for the game, and he took to Twitter about an hour after the injury to let fans know his status.

“Thanks for all the love,” Burrow wrote. “Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year [raised fist].”

Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year✊ — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) November 22, 2020

Burrow’s leg wasn’t put into an air case before he was carted off the field, which likely rules out a serious leg break. But a ligament tear could be possible for Burrow, and his tweet suggests the injury was something at least close to that serious that’d keep him from playing in the season’s final six weeks.

After being drafted first overall out of LSU, Burrow started Cincinnati’s first 10 games of the 2020 season. If his rookie season is indeed over, Burrow finishes with 13 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions.

Burrow showed a good relationship in recent weeks with rookie wideout Tee Higgins (Clemson), which should be encouraging for Cincinnati fans going forward. The Bengals had a tough time protecting Burrow, though, allowing him to be sacked an average of more than three times per game.

The news Bengals’ fans will likely be looking for next is just how serious Burrow’s injury is. Certain ligament tears keep players out for essentially a whole calendar year, so Burrow’s next pursuit could be a race to be ready for the opening of the 2021 season.