Aunt Viv Opens Up About ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Daphne Maxwell Reid, the second Aunt Vivian on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, was full of praise following the conversation between Will Smith and original Aunt Vivian, Janet Hubert.

“She is a woman that I honor for having started this wonderful show, so all I could do was treat her like I would treat anybody when I first met them, and mostly with a big hug,” she told TMZ.

FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR REUNION TRAILER

She also said she had no idea about the tension between Will and Janet until the series came to an end.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR