Aunt Viv Opens Up About ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion

Daphne Maxwell Reid, the second Aunt Vivian on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, was full of praise following the conversation between Will Smith and original Aunt Vivian, Janet Hubert.

“She is a woman that I honor for having started this wonderful show, so all I could do was treat her like I would treat anybody when I first met them, and mostly with a big hug,” she told TMZ.

She also said she had no idea about the tension between Will and Janet until the series came to an end.

“They never spoke about it, I never knew about it, all I knew is what social media was saying, and I didn’t know her, so I didn’t pay any attention to that.

“To be able to say, ‘yeah, I didn’t know, and I’m sorry,’ and for her to be able to say, ‘yeah, we were mean to each other through the press, and I’m sorry.’ To see that was the best part of the reunion for me.”