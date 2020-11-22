Apple and Verizon team up on iPhone 12 ‘Fleet Swap’ enterprise upgrade program

Verizon and Apple have partnered to offer a new enterprise iPhone upgrade program called “Fleet Swap.” As the name suggests “Fleet Swap” allows businesses to upgrade all their smartphones — from any carrier — to the new iPhone 12 models and notably with zero upfront cost.

Verizon and Apple held a webinar and shared a press release today to detail the latest partnership. The carrier is also debuting indoor 5G at GM and Honeywell. First, let’s look at the new iPhone 12 Fleet Swap for enterprise, here’s how the companies describe it:

Today, Apple and Verizon are also excited to introduce Verizon 5G Fleet Swap, a first-of-its-kind program that allows customers to trade in their entire fleet of smartphones, from Verizon or any carrier, and upgrade to any model in the iPhone 12 lineup for zero upfront cost, with zero to low cost per month.

CEO of Verizon Business Tami Erwin touted iPhone 12 as the “best smartphone for business.”

No matter where you are on your digital transformation journey, the ability to put the power of 5G Ultra Wideband in all of your employees’ hands right now with a powerful iPhone 12 model, the best smartphone for business, is not just an investment for growth, it’s what will set a business’s future trajectory as technology continues to advance.

Verizon also highlighted special tools from IBM, JigSpace, and OsiriX for iPhone 12 enterprise customers:

Business customers using the new iPhone 12 lineup on Verizon’s 5G network will have the potential to unlock new experiences with apps that will take advantage of the unprecedented speed, massive capacity and ultra-low lag time Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband offers.

IBM: With IBM’s Maximo Visual Inspection app, designed for iPhone 12 models, manufacturers can monitor production line defects in real time using on-device machine learning, automating and scaling anomaly detection to drive greater efficiency. Core ML models on iPhone powered by the Neural Engine on A14 Bionic and trained on the IBM AI platform, can transmit images across hundreds of inspection points via a Verizon 5G network inside a manufacturing location.

JigSpace: JigSpace provides fast access to documents, instructions and manuals with highly-detailed Augmented Reality (AR) experiences to help with training and maintenance of technical equipment, like ventilators. Using Apple’s ARKit and the power of the LiDAR Scanner built into iPhone 12 Pro, 3D AR models called ‘Jigs’ can be placed into your environment, for example on a table or workspace. With Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, Jigs, which are often hundreds of megabytes of data, can appear near-instantaneously, making them accessible to field service technicians for viewing repairs, and collaborating live with others.

OsiriX: OsiriX HD iOS app brings high-resolution radiology images to clinicians in the palm of their hands. Surgeons can review high-definition MRI/CT scans totaling gigabytes of data from hospital imaging servers on iPhone 12 models with Verizon’s 5G, which could allow them to better plan for surgeries in service of patient needs.

Verizon launches indoor 5G at GM & Honeywell

Verizon Business announced today that General Motors and Honeywell will be among the first enterprise customers to install Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service inside their corporate offices to drive vital digital transformation initiatives. Built with the bandwidth and speeds to support a variety of business and industrial applications, each company will work with Verizon to develop customized use cases that speak to their needs and roadmaps. Initial deployments are happening at the new Honeywell headquarters building in Charlotte, N.C., and General Motors Factory Zero at the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center.

Read more about Verizon’s indoor 5G here.

