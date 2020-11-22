Andrea Kelly Reveals Why She Kept R. Kelly’S Last Name

Andrea Kelly, the former wife of disgraced singer R. Kelly has shared why she still chooses to use Kelly’s name — despite being divorced for many years.

“It’s for the kids and for me, because I paid for my name in blood, sweat, and tears. Literally,” she said in a clip from The Real. “At the end of the day, people need to realize our last names aren’t car leases. It’s not like at the end of the marriage, give it back.”

She continued: “It’s very difficult but I also had to realize that people crucify me for the very thing they’re curious about. At the end of the day, if my last name wasn’t Kelly, you wouldn’t be on Instagram and you wouldn’t be looking me up and TMZ wouldn’t be calling me,” she said. “If Kelly makes 2020 call my phone. If Kelly makes me get on The View and I can talk about domestic violence awareness, I will continue to use this name.”