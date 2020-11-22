Andrea Kelly Reveals Why She Kept R. Kelly’S Last Name

Andrea Kelly, the former wife of disgraced singer R. Kelly has shared why she still chooses to use Kelly’s name — despite being divorced for many years.

“It’s for the kids and for me, because I paid for my name in blood, sweat, and tears. Literally,” she said in a clip from The Real. “At the end of the day, people need to realize our last names aren’t car leases. It’s not like at the end of the marriage, give it back.”

