Amaal Mallik is here with the heartbreak song of the season, Tu Mera Nahi

Amaal Mallik is quite the heartthrob in the music world and his fans and followers had been waiting for his pop debut for a while now. Releasing this special number, Amaal conducted a live on Youtube to announce his new song.

The heartbreak song of the season, Tu Mera Nahi has been composed and rendered by Amaal, penned by Rashmi Virag and features Mallik and internet sensation, Aditi Budhathoki. Given Mallik’s incredible credentials as a musician and his contribution to music for cinema, the song is touted to win over listeners and stand out in the modern Indian pop genre.

Talking about the number, Amaal said, “I have always made music with passion, love & honesty. With Tu Mera Nahi, I tried to pack the choicest elements musically and visually including the arid beauty of Dubai that favourably underlines the feeling of desertion in the song, the creativity of live musicians and Virag sir’s spot-on lyrics. I’m grateful for the love Tu Mera Nahi has been getting before its release and now that it’s released to the listeners, I’m hopeful that the love will grow tenfold. A big up to Sony Music to trying new things, pushing the audio out before the video is not something an artist tries unless the song is associated with a big film and a big campaign. We are confident about the soul & cinematic experience the song has and it’s already winning hearts everywhere… I can see vocal covers, instrumental covers and dance covers! I wish every Amaalian the same thrill I’m experiencing right now.”

Listen to this soul-stirrer now.