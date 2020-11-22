Alibaba CEO says China’s internet policies need to evolve to help industry By

© . World Internet Conference in Wuzhen
WUZHEN, China () – Chinese internet companies have moved to the forefront of the industry with the help of government policies, but regulations need to evolve with the times to help the industry manage problems and its development, Alibaba (NYSE:) Group’s CEO said.
Daniel Zhang made the comments at the World Internet Conference on Monday.
