Alfonso Ribeiro Explained Absence From Fresh Prince Reunion With Janet Hubert

“Let it go, sweetie. We have.”

Last week, HBO Max aired a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion special in honor of the show’s 30th anniversary.


HBO Max

Iconic show, iconic cast, iconic theme song.

There were many great moments, but the one everybody was talking about was the cast, especially Will Smith, reuniting with Janet Hubert, who played Aunt Viv on the show during the first three seasons.

After clearing the air, the two shared a hug and Janet joined the rest of the cast who she hadn’t seen in 27 years.


HBO Max

Their conversation was honest and emotional, and Will went into it more in-depth during an episode of Red Table Talk.

One person who didn’t stick around for this part of the reunion? Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton on the show.

Alfonso and Janet have been at odds over the years, most recently over this post on Alfonso’s Instagram from 2017.

Lots of people noticed his absence and assumed that the two hadn’t been able get past their differences.

#FreshPrinceReunion
Will Smith: Janet Hubert wants to come see everyone and make up
Alfonso Ribeiro:

Irs so tucking FUNNY that Alfonso just cannot take Janet after all these years. He tipped on off the set so damn fast 😂 https://t.co/14o1ZUIREK

But good news! According to both actors, Alfonso’s absence had nothing to do with any lingering tension between the two. It was a simple matter of scheduling.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Alfonso said that he couldn’t be on set that day because he had to film America’s Funniest Home Videos, which he hosts.


Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

“Unfortunately I had to go shoot that day. All of the social media content and the photographs were taken without me,” he explained. “I literally did my own photo shoot on the couch so they could put me in the group photo. The actual special was filmed in one day, but all the other stuff was done on the other days.”

Janet also responded directly to a fan who implied that Alfonso’s absence was intentional.

@GiveEmHellHagan Don't assume, he was working and I wasn't there. Let it go sweetie, we have.

So there you have it! Where there was once bad blood there is now water under the bridge, and we can all count this reunion as one of the nice things that happened this year.

