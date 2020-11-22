Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Responds To Harry Styles Vogue Cover

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
11

Earlier this month, Harry Styles became the first solo male on the cover of Vogue — looking, in short, like a vision.


Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

I mean, would you expect anything else from this man?

Well, the cover certainly got a lot of people talking — including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

During a Q,amp;A on her Instagram page on Saturday night, AOC was asked about the cover — and her response did not disappoint.

“It looks wonderful. The masculine and feminine elements are balanced beautifully — the hair and jacket styling gave me James Dean vibes too,” her response began.

“Perhaps, for some people, it provokes insecurity around masculinity/femininity/etc. If it does, then maybe that’s part of the point. Sit with that reaction and think about it, examine it, explore it, engage it, and grow with it.”


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

“Anyways, it looks bomb so.”

AOC then followed by sharing a post to acknowledge historical context and, “the under-recognized role of trans femmes of color.”


Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez / Via Instagram: @aoc

“Am I happy to see Harry be celebrated for openly flouting gendered fashion norms? Yes. Do trans femmes of color receive praise for doing the same thing every day? No,” the post reads.

You can read the full Vogue profile with Harry here.

