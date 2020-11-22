Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Responds To Harry Styles Vogue Cover

Earlier this month, Harry Styles became the first solo male on the cover of Vogue — looking, in short, like a vision.
Well, the cover certainly got a lot of people talking — including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
During a Q,amp;A on her Instagram page on Saturday night, AOC was asked about the cover — and her response did not disappoint.
“It looks wonderful. The masculine and feminine elements are balanced beautifully — the hair and jacket styling gave me James Dean vibes too,” her response began.
“Perhaps, for some people, it provokes insecurity around masculinity/femininity/etc. If it does, then maybe that’s part of the point. Sit with that reaction and think about it, examine it, explore it, engage it, and grow with it.”
AOC then followed by sharing a post to acknowledge historical context and, “the under-recognized role of trans femmes of color.”
You can read the full Vogue profile with Harry here.
