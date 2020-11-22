Adelaide’s Parafield cluster grows by one new case

Reporting just one new case in the state, albeit a woman who had earlier twice tested negative, Mr Marshall declared, “what a difference a week makes”.

He hailed the doctor who detected the original case in Adelaide’s Parafield cluster, which has now grown to 27, a hero.

“This last Monday I said that South Australia had to rise to a new challenge to throw everything that we possibly could,” he said.

“South Australia has risen to this challenge and we stared down a catastrophic situation.”

The one new case is not a risk, Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said.

“Fortunately this person has been in quarantine since early last week and in fact has already had two negative tests,” Professor Spurrier said.

Last week Professor Spurrier spoke about the fast incubation period of the Adelaide strain.

But today she said the new case had underlined the importance of quarantining for 14 days.

“She has already returned two negative tests,” Professor Spurrier said.

The reason the positive case had been found was because SA Health was re-swabbing all of close contacts of the family at the centre of the cluster.

Professor Spurrier warned SA was “not out of the woods” yet and said new cases would probably emerge this week.

There are now 38 active cases in the state.

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall speaks at the daily COVID-19 update media conference on November 16, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia. (Getty)

SA Health is continuing to review CCTV footage from the hotel to conclude the investigation into how the virus moved from the hotel into the community.

South Australia conducted 8689 coronavirus tests yesterday and there is just one person in hospital.

More than 4000 people in quarantine as close contacts of the cluster.