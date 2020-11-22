AC Podcast 501: No more Note? Google Pay; Pixel 4a Barely Blue; Chrome

If rumors are to be believed, the Galaxy Note series may have run its course. Hayato, Ara, Joe, and Daniel talk about the possibility of life after Note for the S Pen, Google Stadia, and a limited edition Pixel 4a.
There’s also a new incarnation of Google Pay, a faster version of Chrome, and the crew try to understand the appeal of the new Twitter feature: Fleets.
Listen now
- Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
- Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
- Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
- Subscribe in RSS: Audio
- Download directly: Audio