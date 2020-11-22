Gadgets Now | Gadgets Now Bureau23 Nov, 2020, 08:34AM IST
6 things you must know about a new WhatsApp OTP scam
WhatsApp being the one of the most popular communication platforms attracts new types of frauds in the form of fake messages attempting to lure users into phishing traps. A new type of scam message is now doing the round which hacks your friend account and sends you personalised messages. Here is everything you need to know about the news WhatsApp OTP scam.
The new WhatsApp scam involves a phishing message from a friend
In this scam, the fraudster sends you a message claiming to be your friend and will describe some kind of emergency to get your attention. Sometimes, these messages may come from a friend’s WhatsApp number itself.
The fraudster will for an OTP over WhatsApp in this scam
After describing the emergency and pretending to be a friend in need, the fraudster will send you a WhatsApp message through which he will ask about an OTP.
The entire scam involves stealing an OTP from you over WhatsApp
The scammer may pretend to have sent you an OTP on your number by mistake and then ask you to forward it to him. In reality, the scammer simply wants to access your WhatsApp account. The OTP that gets generated is basically to verify your WhatsApp account. The scammers send fake messages so that you end up sharing that OTP.
The moment you share the OTP you lose access to your WhatsApp account
As the OTP is meant to verify your WhatsApp account, the moment you share it with someone else, that person will get full access to your WhatsApp account you will be locked out.
The scammer send messages to the contacts of the hacked WhatsApp account pretending to be friends
After the WhatsApp account get hacked, the fraudster sends messages to the friends of the contact to continue with the scam.
To stay safe from these scams, use WhatsApp two-factor authentication and never share OTPs
Activating two-factor authentication on WhatsApp prevents you from account takeovers. Also, never share OTPs with anyone. OTPs are very important and personal and it are not something to be shared.