4 metrics suggest Bitcoin price will correct — But can BTC hit $20K first? By Cointelegraph

The SOPR indicator essentially gauges how profitable Bitcoin holders are at the moment. When the SOPR is high, BTC is at risk of a profit-taking pullback since traders tend to sell when they are in profit.

A pullback in the price of (BTC) is likely, based on several on-chain data points, namely the Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) indicator, stablecoin inflows, stacked sell orders at $19,000, and the Crypto and Fear Index. However, the question remains when that correction would occur.

