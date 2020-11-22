3 boys found dead in under-construction stormwater trench in Hammanskraal

The bodies of three boys were found in an under-construction stormwater trench in Hammanskraal.

Three boys – two 10-year-olds and one 9-year-old – were found dead in an

under-construction stormwater trench in Hammanskraal on Saturday afternoon.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Thabo Mabaso said it was not yet clear what

had happened, but added there had been heavy rain in the Tshwane area on Friday

and Saturday.

The stormwater trench was under construction in Tambo Extension 1, near

the traffic department.

Mabaso said the boys might have been playing in the area but the police

investigation would focus on the cause of their death.

The boys were declared dead by paramedics.

“The scene has been handed over to the South African Police Service

for a full investigation into how this tragedy occurred,” he added.

“The City of Tshwane offers its condolences to the bereaved families

and all affected by the untimely passing of the young boys.”

