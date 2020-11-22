21 Savage Shares Why He Bought King Von’s Sister A Car For Her Birthday

21 Savage hopped on Twitter to share why he bought King von’s sister a car for her birthday.

It is not because they’re dating.

21 Savage posted a statement to his social media:

“I never spoke on stuff like this because I don’t do it for the internet but y’all being disrespectful. I knew Kayla before I knew Von because she talks to my little brother,” he wrote. “Von was already planning on purchasing the gift for her birthday and due to his untimely passing he wasn’t able to finish so all I did was finish what he started because I told Kayla when he passed I had her 4L and I meant it. All the immature comments and speculation surrounding this are very insensitive please keep them to yourself. Respect to his family, his children, O Block, OTF and anybody I left out. Long Live Von.”

After Kayla posted her birthday gift, fans speculated that the pair were dating… but he was just fulfilling his friend’s wish.