2020 American Music Awards Winners List

November 2020 has been a big month for our nation. The election happened, we’ve got Thanksgiving coming up, and arguably more important than both combined, the American Music Awards returned to ABC on Sunday.

Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd entered this year’s Taraji P. Henson-hosted ceremony with eight nominations each, facing off in several key categories, including Artist of the Year. Other multi-nominated acts included Megan Thee Stallion (five), Bad Bunny (four), DaBaby (four), Doja Cat (four), Justin Bieber (four), Lady Gaga (four) and Taylor Swift (four).

Scroll down for a complete list of this year’s American Music Award winners, which will be updated as the night progresses. Once you’ve soaked it all in, drop a comment with your thoughts. Did America do right by your favorite artists?

TOP CATEGORIES

Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

Doja Cat

DaBaby

Summer Walker

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Music Video

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Future featuring Drake – “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”

Taylor Swift – “Cardigan”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Collaboration of the Year

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber – “10,000 Hours”

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”

POP/ROCK

Favorite Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite Song

Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Selena Gomez – “Lose You to Love Me”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Favorite Album

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Taylor Swift – Folklore

The Weeknd – After Hours

Favorite Artist, Alternative Rock

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Artist, Adult Contemporary

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite Artist, Electronic Dance Music

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Favorite Artist, Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

Kanye West

RAP/HIP-HOP

Favorite Male Artist

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch

Favorite Female Artist

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Song

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Favorite Album

Lil Baby – My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert – Eternal Atake

Roddy Ricch – Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

COUNTRY

Favorite Male Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Artist

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Favorite Duo or Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favorite Song

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber – “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris – “The Bones”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani – “Nobody but You”

Favorite Album

Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get

Blake Shelton – Fully Loaded: God’s Country

Morgan Wallen – If I Know Me

SOUL/R&B

Favorite Male Artist

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist

Jhené Aiko

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

Favorite Song

Chris Brown featuring Drake – “No Guidance”

Summer Walker – “Playing Games”

The Weeknd – “Heartless”

Favorite Album

Doja Cat – Hot Pink

Summer Walker – Over It

The Weeknd – After Hours — WINNER!

LATIN

Favorite Male Artist

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favorite Female Artist

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalía

Favorite Song

Bad Bunny – “Vete”

Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin – “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)”

Karol G and Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Favorite Album

Anuel AA – Emmanuel

Bad Bunny – Las que no iban a salir

Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG

MISCELLANEOUS

Favorite Soundtrack

Birds of Prey: The Album – Various Artists

Frozen II – Various Artists

Trolls: World Tour – Various Artists

Favorite Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127