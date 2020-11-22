18-year-old man arrested in shooting death of teen in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 17-year-old last month, Worcester police said Saturday.

Messiah Amankwah, of Worcester, has been charged with murder in connection with the killing of Nawar Jabbar on Oct. .

He will be arraigned in Worcester District Court. It couldn’t be immediately determined if he has a lawyer.

Jabbar was found shot in the head in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Wendy’s fast food restaurant at around 8:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police didn’t say what prompted the shooting and say their investigation is ongoing.

At a vigil the day after the slaying, friends remembered Jabbar as a “good kid” who had been studying at Quinsigamond Community College.