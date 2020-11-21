Zillow usage since March is up 50%+ YoY, as surfing real estate listings on home buying websites becomes a form of escapism amid the pandemic (Taylor Lorenz/New York Times)

Taylor Lorenz / New York Times:
Zillow usage since March is up 50%+ YoY, as surfing real estate listings on home buying websites becomes a form of escapism amid the pandemic — Scrolling through real estate listings in far-flung destinations is a way to visualize an alternate life, whether you’re trying to move or not.
