XRP Soars 30% As Investors Gain Confidence By .com

.com – was trading at $0.46389 by 18:15 (23:15 GMT) on the .com Index on Saturday, up 30.43% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since November 21.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $20.39492B, or 3.79% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $20.48129B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.32957 to $0.46552 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 67.71%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $15.50681B or 8.01% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.2641 to $0.4655 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 85.90% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $18,652.3 on the .com Index, up 0.16% on the day.

was trading at $541.65 on the .com Index, a gain of 5.85%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $344.81658B or 64.12% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $61.37347B or 11.41% of the total cryptocurrency market value.