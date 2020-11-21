XRP price soars 50% in one week to new yearly high — Watch these levels next By Cointelegraph

XRP price soars 50% in one week to new yearly high — Watch these levels next
(BTC) has been taking the spotlight in recent months, but altcoins have started to finally follow the number one cryptocurrency. Several large caps have been making double digits runs in the previous days, resulting in a mini altseason.
Not only has Ether (ETH) soared above $500, but (LTC) also gained 40% in the previous week. However, (XRP) is currently taking the spotlight with a daily rally of more than 20% and a new yearly high after gaining more than 50% in the past week.
