XRP Jumps 20% As Investors Gain Confidence By .com

.com – was trading at $0.38069 by 04:00 (09:00 GMT) on the .com Index on Saturday, up 20.34% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 14, 2019.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $17.09463B, or 3.22% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $20.48129B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.32957 to $0.38069 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 39.67%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $8.93804B or 5.43% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.2641 to $0.3807 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 88.43% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $18,783.7 on the .com Index, up 2.58% on the day.

was trading at $517.28 on the .com Index, a gain of 3.16%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $347.76624B or 65.57% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $58.65571B or 11.06% of the total cryptocurrency market value.