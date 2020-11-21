XRP Climbs 30% In Rally By .com

XRP Climbs 30% In Rally



.com – was trading at $0.48569 by 19:38 (00:38 GMT) on the .com Index on Sunday, up 30.09% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since November 21.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $21.70762B, or 3.99% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $20.91218B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.46288 to $0.49544 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 78.64%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $16.98174B or 8.39% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.2675 to $0.4954 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 85.24% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $18,690.2 on the .com Index, down 0.92% on the day.

was trading at $558.27 on the .com Index, a gain of 7.52%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $345.66739B or 63.55% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $63.22895B or 11.62% of the total cryptocurrency market value.