With share price outpacing Bitcoin, Riot Blockchain appoints new director By Cointelegraph

With share price outpacing Bitcoin, Riot Blockchain appoints new director
Last week, as share prices ripped upwards of 50% to levels not seen since the 2018 cryptocurrency bullrun, Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:) appointed former director of the listing committee for the Toronto Stock Exchange, Hubert Marleau, to the Riot board of directors.
The Colorado-based firm was in the market for a new director after the departure of former Canadian Cabinet member Remo Mancini. Marleau brings a wide range of regulatory and governing experience to Riot, having also served as governor of the Montreal and Vancouver stock exchanges. Marleau also boasts a strong academic background, and he currently serves as a chair for a lecture series in his name at the University of Ottawa.
