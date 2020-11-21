With share price outpacing Bitcoin, Riot Blockchain appoints new director By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

With share price outpacing Bitcoin, Riot Blockchain appoints new director

Last week, as share prices ripped upwards of 50% to levels not seen since the 2018 cryptocurrency bullrun, Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:) appointed former director of the listing committee for the Toronto Stock Exchange, Hubert Marleau, to the Riot board of directors.

The Colorado-based firm was in the market for a new director after the departure of former Canadian Cabinet member Remo Mancini. Marleau brings a wide range of regulatory and governing experience to Riot, having also served as governor of the Montreal and Vancouver stock exchanges. Marleau also boasts a strong academic background, and he currently serves as a chair for a lecture series in his name at the University of Ottawa.