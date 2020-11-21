Windows Migration Assistant Updated for macOS Big Sur

Apple overnight updated its Windows Migration Assistant software to include compatibility with macOS Big Sur.



As spotted by iMore, version 2.3.0.0 of the utility provides support for users looking to migrate their data from a Windows PC to Apple’s latest Mac operating system.

The assistant transfers users’ contacts, calendars, email accounts, and more from a Windows machine and migrates the data to the appropriate places in macOS. After the process has been performed, Apple advises users to authorize their Mac for iTunes Store purchases. For more information, consult Apple’s updated support article.

Released on November 12, ‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌ is a major update that brings a redesigned look to the Mac with an iOS-style Control Center and new widget options. Safari is faster and more battery efficient and there are new privacy protections and a translate option, plus it supports 4K YouTube playback.

Apple has also added updates and new options for Messages, Photos, and Maps, with a list of the major changes available in our features guide and a full rundown of all the changes available in our roundup.