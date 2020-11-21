What Android phones are compatible with Visible?

Best answer: Although Visible is powered by Verizon’s LTE network, only select phones are compatible with the carrier. This includes many popular devices, such as the Galaxy S20 family, the Pixel 4a and 5 series, and the Moto Edge. If you prefer Team Apple, every iPhone from the iPhone 6 up to the iPhone 12 Pro Max is fully supported.
Visible only works with select Android phones
Visible is one of the most enticing carrier options on the market right now. Still, at least for the time being, the most significant limiting factor is its lineup of supported Android phones.
- Pixel 3
- Pixel 3 XL
- Pixel 4
- Pixel 4 XL
- Pixel 4a
- Pixel 4a 5G
- Pixel 5
Hot Pepper
LG
- G8
- Stylo 5/M7
- Stylo 6
- V40
- Velvet
Motorola
- Moto E
- Moto E6
- Moto Ddge
- Moto G power
- Moto G7 power
- Moto Z4
OnePlus
Samsung
- Galaxy A11
- Galaxy A21
- A50
- A51
- S8
- S8+
- S9
- S9+
- S20
- S20+
- S20 Ultra
- S10e
Visible/ZTE
- ZTE Blade A3 Prime
- ZTE Blade A7 Prime
- ZTE Blade Vantage 2
- ZTE Blade V10 Prime
- ZTE R2
If you’re wondering about iPhones, every model from the iPhone 6 all the way up to the most recent iPhone 11 will work without a hitch. The full list is as follows:
Apple
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6S
- iPhone 6S Plus
- iPhone SE
- iPhone SE (2nd Gen)
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone X
- iPhone XR
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 Mini
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
You can bring your own phone or buy direct from Visible
If you already own one of the above phones, you can bring it over to Visible with no problem. You just need to make sure that it’s unlocked and not tied to a carrier.
To help make sure you’re good to go, Visible has a compatibility checker on its website. Just type in the IMEI of your phone (that unique 15-digit code every phone comes with), and once submitted, Visible will let you know whether or not it’ll work.
You can also check compatibility with the Visible App. Alternatively, you can purchase phones directly from Visible.
Visible sells every phone that it supports, and in addition to being able to buy phones outright, you also have the option of signing up for 0% APR financing with 12, 18, and 24-month payment plans through Affirm.
Will more phones be added in the future?
While the current list of compatible Android phones leaves a lot to be desired, Visible is committed to bringing the service to more phones all the time.
Since Verizon’s LTE network powers Visible, any Android phone that works with Verizon LTE and supports VoLTE should be able to work on Visible at some point.
As new phones are added to Visible’s lineup, we’ll be sure to update this accordingly! For now, if you’re looking for a phone to buy with Visible, here are a couple of enticing options: the Google Pixel 4a and the Moto Edge.
Great choice
Visible
Unlimited talk, text, and data on Verizon for just $40
Visible brings an enticing offer to the table — unlimited everything on Verizon’s incredible LTE network for just $40/month with no extra taxes or fees. The limited Android support is irritating, but if you have a phone that does work with Visible, it’s more than worth checking out.
Incredible camera
Google Pixel 4a
One of the best mid-range phones on the market
The Pixel 4a isn’t just a good choice if you need a phone that works with Visible — it’s also one of the very best mid-range phones money can buy. It has a spectacular camera, a gorgeous AMOLED display, clean software, and a durable polycarbonate design.
5G for less
Moto Edge
One of 2020’s best value flagships
The Moto Edge has a spectacular display, great battery life, and 5G performance at an outstanding price point. It really gives the Samsungs and OnePluses a run for their money!