What Android phones are compatible with Visible?

Best answer: Although Visible is powered by Verizon’s LTE network, only select phones are compatible with the carrier. This includes many popular devices, such as the Galaxy S20 family, the Pixel 4a and 5 series, and the Moto Edge. If you prefer Team Apple, every iPhone from the iPhone 6 up to the iPhone 12 Pro Max is fully supported.

Visible only works with select Android phones

Visible is one of the most enticing carrier options on the market right now. Still, at least for the time being, the most significant limiting factor is its lineup of supported Android phones.

Google

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 5

Hot Pepper

LG

G8

Stylo 5/M7

Stylo 6

V40

Velvet

Motorola

Moto E

Moto E6

Moto Ddge

Moto G power

Moto G7 power

Moto Z4

OnePlus

Samsung

Galaxy A11

Galaxy A21

A50

A51

S8

S8+

S9

S9+

S20

S20+

S20 Ultra

S10e

Visible/ZTE

ZTE Blade A3 Prime

ZTE Blade A7 Prime

ZTE Blade Vantage 2

ZTE Blade V10 Prime

ZTE R2

If you’re wondering about iPhones, every model from the iPhone 6 all the way up to the most recent iPhone 11 will work without a hitch. The full list is as follows:

Apple

iPhone 6

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone SE (2nd Gen)

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

You can bring your own phone or buy direct from Visible

If you already own one of the above phones, you can bring it over to Visible with no problem. You just need to make sure that it’s unlocked and not tied to a carrier.

To help make sure you’re good to go, Visible has a compatibility checker on its website. Just type in the IMEI of your phone (that unique 15-digit code every phone comes with), and once submitted, Visible will let you know whether or not it’ll work.

You can also check compatibility with the Visible App. Alternatively, you can purchase phones directly from Visible.

Visible sells every phone that it supports, and in addition to being able to buy phones outright, you also have the option of signing up for 0% APR financing with 12, 18, and 24-month payment plans through Affirm.

Will more phones be added in the future?