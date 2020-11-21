Villareal vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch La Liga action online from anywhere

Los Blancos will be looking to get back to winning ways as they face a tough trip to the Estadio de la Cerámica. Follow our guide below on how to get a Villareal vs Real Madrid live stream and watch La Liga online no matter where you are in the world.
Since leaving Arsenal under a cloud of underachievement, Unai Emery has gone some way to repairing his damaged reputation since joining Villareal in July.
Currently on a four-game win streak, the Yellow Submarine currently sit comfortably in second in La Liga and look like genuine contenders for a top-four finish.
Madrid, meanwhile, find themselves in fourth and with the pressure still very much on boss Zinedine Zidane. Having picked up key wins against Barcelona and Huesca, Real went on to suffer a demoralizing 4-1 loss at Valencia just before the international break.
That defeat saw Zindane come under fire for once again for what appeared to be some overzealous squad rotation.
With tough domestic fixtures coming up against Sevilla and Atletico Madrid as well as challenging Champions League ties against Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk, a positive result here for the visitors may be vital Zindane’s prospects of remaining in the Madrid hot seat.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Villareal vs Real Madrid no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Villareal vs Real Madrid: Where and when?
This intriguing La Liga face-off takes place at the Estadio de la Cerámica on Saturday, with kick-off set for 4.15pm local time (CET). That makes it a 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT start in the US and a 3.15pm GMT kick-off in the UK.
Watch Villareal vs Real Madrid online from outside your country
We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of Villareal vs Real Madrid further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching this La Liga match but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.
That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN’s are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick,
Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN
now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch Villareal vs Real Madrid online in the U.S. for FREE
Pay-TV sports network beIN Sports has exclusive broadcast rights to La Liga in the U.S., including Villareal vs Real Madrid.
You can access beIN Sports through most cable providers, as well as over-the-top streaming services such as fuboTV, where it’s available as part of its lower-tier Family package, which costs $64.99 a month and gives access to more than 110 channels.
The great news is that fubo currently offers a FREE 1-week trial, meaning you can watch this weekend’s big game without paying a cent.
How to stream Villareal vs Real Madrid live in the UK
Dedicated Spanish football station La Liga TV has the broadcasting rights for this massive match in the UK. Run by Premier Sports, the channel is available via Sky and Virgin Media on TV from £9.99 a month.
The Premier Sports also offers a streaming-only option for all its channels that costs £9.99 and gives you access online and on the go to Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports 2 and Box Nation as well as LaLiga TV. If you only want La Liga TV, there’s also a single channel streaming option that costs £5.99 a month.
Coverage on La Liga TV begins with all the build-up to the game at 2pm BST, ahead of a 3.15pm GMT kick-off.
Live stream Villareal vs Real Madrid live in Australia
As with the US, beIN Sports is the live broadcast rights holder for La Liga Down Under.
If you’re a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee, however you can also subscribe to the sports network as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you’ve taken advantage and you can also make use of a FREE two week trial .
Kick-off in Australia is at 2.15am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Live stream Villareal vs Real Madrid in Canada
Its the same story in Canada, with beIN Sports holding the rights to La Liga in the region. Subscribers can also tune in through the beIN Sports Connect app on mobile.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.