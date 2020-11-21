Victorian restrictions to ease; South Australia back flips on lockdown; NSW awaits border announcement

There are expectations the Victorian government will relax a raft of restrictions today as the state hits 23 days with no new cases of COVID-19.
Dr Vyom Sharma told Weekend Today he believes we will see rules around the use of masks loosened or even scrapped and the expansion of indoor dining capacity numbers.
“I’m expecting that you won’t need a mask when you are outdoors by yourself,” Dr Sharma said.
“I think that’s probably quite a good move. But I’m curious if we get to 28 days without known cases of transmission – which is about Thursday – we might even drop that even further to perhaps no masks when you are outdoors.”