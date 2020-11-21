UK’s Sunak says he’s seeing genuine progress in Brexit talks By

© . FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street, in London
LONDON () – British finance minister Rishi Sunak said there was genuine progress taking place in the Brexit talks and he was hopeful the two sides would agree a deal, he told the Sunday Times newspaper.
Sunak also said he hoped that by the spring next year he would be able to start thinking beyond the current needs to support the economy and jobs, and on to how he could return the public finances to a sustainable level.
