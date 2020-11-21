U.S. judge dismisses Trump lawsuit challenging Pennsylvania mail-in votes By

Matilda Coleman
© . FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump delivers update on so-called Operation Warp Speed coronavirus treatment program in an address from the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington

() – A federal judge on Saturday dismissed a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump’s campaign that sought to throw out millions of mail-in votes in Pennsylvania.

The ruling handed down by Matthew Brann, a judge for the middle district of Pennsylvania, was the latest blow to Trump’s flailing efforts to overturn the Nov. 3 election, which he lost to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

Brann described the case as “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations.”

