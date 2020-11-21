U.S. judge dismisses Trump lawsuit challenging Pennsylvania mail-in votes By

© . FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump delivers update on so-called Operation Warp Speed coronavirus treatment program in an address from the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington
() – A federal judge on Saturday dismissed a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump’s campaign that sought to throw out millions of mail-in votes in Pennsylvania.
The ruling handed down by Matthew Brann, a judge for the middle district of Pennsylvania, was the latest blow to Trump’s flailing efforts to overturn the Nov. 3 election, which he lost to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.
Brann described the case as “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.