U.S. FDA grants emergency use authorization to Regeneron COVID-19 antibody given to Trump By

© . FILE PHOTO: The Regeneron Pharmaceuticals company logo is seen on a building at the company’s Westchester campus in Tarrytown, New York
() – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Saturday issued an emergency use authorization for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:)’s COVID-19 antibody therapy, an experimental treatment given to U.S. President Donald Trump that he said helped cure him of the disease.
