Trump seeks expedited appeal of Pennsylvania ruling against effort to toss mail-in ballots By

() – Lawyers for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign said on Saturday they are seeking expedited appeal of a Pennsylvania judge’s ruling against their effort to throw out mail-in ballots.

A federal judge earlier on Saturday dismissed a lawsuit filed by Trump’s campaign that sought to throw out millions of mail-in votes in Pennsylvania, dealing a major blow to its flailing efforts to overturn his Nov. 3 election loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

In a statement, Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, senior legal adviser to Trump’s 2020 campaign, said they hoped to take the case to the Third Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals.

