Trump Refusing To Concede To Get Revenge On The Democrats

According to a new report, President Donald Trump s refusing to concede purely as payback to the Democrats.

A source told CNN that he is delaying the transition process and is “aggressively” trying to sow doubt about the election results in order to get back at Democrats for questioning the legitimacy of his own election in 2016.

Biden leads by nearly 6 million votes, with 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

Those close to Trump have been trying to get him to conceded — but have had no luck.

“The most important thing we need to keep in mind is that Donald is in a unique position for him,” his niece Mary Trump said. “He’s never in his life been in a situation that he can’t get out of either through using somebody else’s money, using connections, using power. And not only is he in a unique position, he’s in a position of being a loser, which in my family, certainly, as far as my grandfather was concerned, was the worst possible thing you could be.”