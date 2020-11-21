Trump Refusing To Concede To Get Revenge On The Democrats

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

According to a new report, President Donald Trump s refusing to concede purely as payback to the Democrats.

A source told CNN that he is delaying the transition process and is “aggressively” trying to sow doubt about the election results in order to get back at Democrats for questioning the legitimacy of his own election in 2016.

Biden leads by nearly 6 million votes, with 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

