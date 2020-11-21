Today at Apple Launches ‘Make Your Holiday’ Project Book and Virtual Creative Sessions

Apple has launched a new Today at Apple program called “Make Your Holiday,” aimed at getting users of all ages to create unique festive gifts using their Apple devices.



At the center of the program is a free downloadable 74-page project book that gives families and friends “easy-to-do projects and ideas for sharing gratitude, giving thoughtfully, and celebrating festively.”

Add a bit of fun and creativity to the holidays this year. In this Project Book, you’ll find easy-to-do projects and ideas for sharing gratitude, giving thoughtfully, and celebrating festively. And the best part — your family and friends can create together whether near or far.

The project book is a Pages document containing inline links, and includes creative ideas and step-by-step instructions to help users make posters, family portraits, gratitude journals, emoji quilts, greeting cards, gift cards, and more. Some of the projects rely on native Apple apps, but others involve more advanced software like Procreate and DoubleTake.

The ideas are backed by weekly virtual sessions that run from November 19 through December 31, and involve Apple Creatives offering inspiration and project tips. For more information, see the Today at Apple website and enter your location.