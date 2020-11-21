Titans place Jadeveon Clowney on IR

Jadeveon Clowney‘s bid at a long-term free agency deal did not go as expected this year, and his latest contract year has not unfolded especially well.

The Titans placed their big-ticket free agent pass rusher on IR Saturday. They ruled Clowney out of Sunday’s game against the Ravens because of a knee injury. He will now be out until at least Week 14.

Clowney missed Tennessee’s Week 8 tilt but returned to play in the team’s past two games. The former No. 1 overall pick, who signed a one-year deal worth $13M in August, remains without a sack. He has not recorded a sack since November 2019, illustrating a Titans pass-rushing plan gone awry. The team cut free agency addition Vic Beasley earlier this month. Beasley joined Clowney in failing to register a sack as a Titan.

Although Clowney dealt with extensive knee trouble with the Texans — highlighted by microfracture surgery — he rebounded to make three Pro Bowls, but over the past two seasons, the well-rounded pass rusher’s stock has dropped thanks in large part to multiple injuries. Clowney underwent surgery ahead of his 2018 season with Houston and missed time because of a core muscle injury last year. However, this IR stay will result in Clowney entering Week 14 having missed at least five games. He has not been sidelined for that many contests since his 2014 rookie season.

The Titans promoted linebackers William Compton and Tuzar Skipper, along with cornerback Greg Mabin, and placed corner Kareem Orr on IR.