Three Swiss team members test positive for COVID-19 By

Matilda Coleman
© . FIS Ski World Cup – Soelden

ZURICH () – Three Swiss national team skiers have tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Friday’s Alpine Ski World Cup parallel giant slalom competition in Lech, Austria, the team said in a statement on Saturday.

Loic Meillard, Justin Murisier and Marco Odermatt had minimal cold symptoms, the team said, and were in isolation. Other team members had tested negative.

Odermatt finished second in the giant slalom race which opened the World Cup season in Soelden, Austria, in October.

