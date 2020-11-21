Three Swiss team members test positive for COVID-19 By

© . FIS Ski World Cup – Soelden
ZURICH () – Three Swiss national team skiers have tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Friday’s Alpine Ski World Cup parallel giant slalom competition in Lech, Austria, the team said in a statement on Saturday.
Loic Meillard, Justin Murisier and Marco Odermatt had minimal cold symptoms, the team said, and were in isolation. Other team members had tested negative.
Odermatt finished second in the giant slalom race which opened the World Cup season in Soelden, Austria, in October.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.