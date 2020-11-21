Sydney Harbour calls for better boat safety around ferries

On Sunday afternoon, as the Victor Chang ferry cruised out of Circular Quay, a smaller vessel skimmed directly into its path — seemingly unaware of the collision about to occur.

The small boat failed to stop, ploughing into the larger ferry’s port side.

Just a few hours earlier last weekend, another smaller boat almost did the same thing, darting directly into the path of a larger ferry, forcing the captain to slow right down to avoid a collision.

“We need to make sure we keep a good lookout, maintain a safe speed and know the rules,” NSW Maritime’s Chris Doolin told .