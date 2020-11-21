Survey of post samples from 173 adult US Facebook users' feeds during October 2020 found that 54% of users saw no news within the first 10 posts of their feeds (Laura Hazard Owen/Nieman Lab)

Laura Hazard Owen / Nieman Lab:

Survey of post samples from 173 adult US Facebook users’ feeds during October 2020 found that 54% of users saw no news within the first 10 posts of their feeds  —  What do people see in their Facebook feeds?  How much news do they encounter there — from legitimate outlets or from those known for sowing misinformation?

