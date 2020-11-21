Summer Walker Confirms Pregnancy & Flaunts Baby Bump!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

A picture has surfaced online of singer Summer Walker showing off her baby bump.

In the picture, Summer can be seen in a figure-hugging dress, with one hand on her bump — and a huge smile on her face.

The news may not come as a huge shock to some, as London On Da Track’s baby mama revealed the singer was pregnant just weeks ago.

Rumors of the singer’s pregnancy first sparked when she was seen in a video with Erykah Badu and her daughter Puma showing her with some extra weight in her belly area.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR