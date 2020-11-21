Summer Walker Confirms Pregnancy & Flaunts Baby Bump!!

A picture has surfaced online of singer Summer Walker showing off her baby bump.

In the picture, Summer can be seen in a figure-hugging dress, with one hand on her bump — and a huge smile on her face.

The news may not come as a huge shock to some, as London On Da Track’s baby mama revealed the singer was pregnant just weeks ago.

Rumors of the singer’s pregnancy first sparked when she was seen in a video with Erykah Badu and her daughter Puma showing her with some extra weight in her belly area.

“I said what I said,” London’s baby mama wrote Eboni on Instagram Stories. “Yeah Summer pregnant by a n*gga putting his 3 baby moms on child support currently with open cases.”

At the time, Summer denied she was pregnant and slammed people for trying to force her to announce private news.

“Y’all weirdos,” she wrote. “Who demands a stranger to tell you if [they’re] pregnant. Lol and what kinda creep wants someone else to have a baby that they will never meet or help them raise. & the answer is no b*tch I’m bloated but y’all weird.”

LONDON ON DA TRACK CHOKES SUMMER WALKER