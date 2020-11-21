Strictly Come Dancing brings Blackpool to Elstree!

Strictly Come Dancing’s usual jaunt to Blackpool had to be cancelled this year – another pandemic-related spanner in the works for the 2020 series.

But Blackpool was brought to Elstree for Saturday night’s live show – as the dancers ‘brought the essence’ of the iconic ballroom location to the Strictly studios.

While the celeb contestants admitted they were ‘gutted not to be able to go’, they were sure to still put on a show worthy of the Tower Ballroom.

The pros kicked off the show with a pre-taped routine, paying homage to the seaside town, before Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse took to the floor for the first dance of the night, to I’ve Got You Under My Skin.

Donning typical ballroom attire, the opening pair paid homage to Blackpool week with a classic routine. ‘It was almost like we were in the Tower Ballroom!’ host Tess Daly commented after the dance.

‘It was 53 years ago that I first danced at the inconic ballroom!’ judge Shirley Ballas said, gushing: ‘That was emotional – thank you!’

Co-judge Anton Du Beke was also impressed, branding the performance ‘heaven’, while Craig Revel Horwood critiqued Bill’s ‘ugly’ footwork but otherwise dubbed him ‘a revelation’.

Up next was Maisie Smith. She described being in the bottom two last week, and only narrowly surviving elimination, as ‘the worst feeling on the planet!’

She and Gorka Marquez danced the salsa, rectifying their iffy performance the week before, with Anton deeming it ‘marvelous’ and ‘terrific’.

‘Amazing isolation, incredible!’ Craig gushed. All three judges pointed out that there was an unstable landing at one point, but Gorka admitted fault for that, with the judges accepting this and awarding them a trio of 9s.

JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden danced another classic routine to honour Blackpool to For Once In My Life.

Hoping for an improvement on last week’s scores – where they were bottom of the leaderboard – Craig was a little kinder to them this , with Shirley exclaiming how ‘delighted’ she was by the performance.

They were given the highest score they have received this season – a 7/9/9.

Clara Amfo’s samba was branded her ‘weakest performance’ by Shirley, having ‘fumbled’ on her footing.

‘Too heavy, timing was out, pigeon-holed,’ Craig remarked. ‘This dance is so so difficult. This dance didn’t suit you sadly!’

They received a 5/6/7 from Craig, Shirley and Anton.

Jamie Laing was up next with pro Karen Hauer – getting some surprise messages from friends and family.

His best pal and former Made In Chelsea co-star Spencer Matthews FactTimed him in the VT, with his wife Vogue Williams.

‘Spencer is one of my best mates. We hate each other, we love each other. But at the centre is friendship. I am so proud to be godfather to his daughter.’

Jamie’s sister also called him, getting emotional on the call. ‘We speak all the . She is a rock in my life,’ Jamie said of her.

He also spoke with girlfriend Sophie Habboo. He said: ‘Sophie is not just the person that I love, she’s my best mate.

‘To all my friends, all my family and especially Karen, this dance is for you!’

The pair performed street dance to Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now), and received rave reviews from the judges.

‘I’m in shock!’ Shirley remarked, as Craig gushed over the dance, despite admitting ‘I thought it was going to be all homeboys on the Kings Road trying to be all street’.

They received at total of 29 for the performance, placing them at the top of the leaderboard.

HRVY was praised for his ‘powerful’ tango by Craig, as Shirley told him he has the potential to be a ‘king of the ballroom’ and knock Anton off his podium – a remark Anton seemed a little irked by.

Caroline Quentin and pro partner Johannes Radebe danced the cha cha to Rescue Me, with Caroline licking Johannes during the performance.

With Johannes dressed as a fireman and Caroline as a housewife with a cat in distress, Craig remarked: ‘I think Johannes is the one in need of saving. We could have done without the tongue action! I felt like I was watching an episode of Are You Being Served darling!’

Regardless, he and the other judges gave the pair a trio of 8s.

Closing the show were Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice – who have been sparking rumours of a romance, but denying this all week.

They did little to dispel the whisperings by dancing the first Argentine Tango of the series to When Doves Fly, with Shirley left flustered by the ‘intensity’ of the routine.

‘Well that made me hot under the collar!’ she exclaimed. ‘You are very feminine but extremely powerful!

‘It was like you were in your own room and we were all watching! I was watching as your legs entwined and your lips puckered as you nearly kissed! It was so hot!’

Anton commented: ‘You created a fantastic atmosphere. I could not take my eyes of it. I loved the intensity between you and this gorgeous boy!’

And Craig agreed: ‘I’m amazed. There was so much detail put into that!’ They received an 8/9/10 – their first 10 of the series.

Strictly Come Dancing airs its results show from 7:25PM on Sunday on BBC One.