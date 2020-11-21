Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Nov. 16-22]

Every week, goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

The Pack [Amazon Original]

Hosted by U.S. gold medalist skier Lindsey Vonn and her dog Lucy, this reality series follows 12 human-dog teams as they compete in various challenges around the world.

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: November 20th, 2020 (all episodes)

Genre: Reality

Runtime: 10 episodes (47 to 56 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream The Pack here.

Waves

A suburban family in South Florida go on an emotional journey after a personal tragedy.

Waves was written and directed by Trey Edward Shults (It Comes At Night) and stars Kelvin Harrison, Jr. (It Comes At Night), Vancouver’s own Taylor Russell (Lost in Space), Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton) and Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us).

Original theatrical release date: November 15th, 2019

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: November 19th, 2020

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 15 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84 percent (based on 214 reviews)

Stream Waves here.

Related news: Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America will release on Amazon Prime Video Canada in March 2021.

Apple TV+

The Oprah Conversation — “Barack Obama”

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey has a wide-ranging conversation with former U.S. President Barack Obama about a variety of topics, including his new memoir, A Promised Land, and the results of the U.S. election.

Notably, Winfrey and Obama filmed the episode in remote locations amid the pandemic, but various techniques were used to make it appear as though they were in the same room together.

The episode is available for free on Apple TV+ (no subscription required) until December 1st.

Crave

Belushi

Written and directed by R.J. Cutler (American High), this documentary digs into the life and career of late comedian John Belushi (Saturday Night Live).

Showtime/Crave release date: November 22nd, 2020 at 9pm ET

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 48 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent (based on 29 reviews)

Stream Belushi here.

Between the World and Me

Directed by Kamilah Forbes (The Wiz Live!), this adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ best-selling book and stage performance of the same name focuses on the author’s original letter to his teenaged son about the trials and tribulations of the Black community.

The special features a variety of Black celebrities, including Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Angela Bassett (What’s Love Got To Do With It) and Oprah Winfrey (The Oprah Winfrey Show).

Crave/HBO Canada release date: November 21st, 2020 at 8pm ET

Genre: Documentary special

Runtime: 1 hour, 20 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91 percent (based on 11 reviews)

Stream Between the World and Me here. Note that a $19.98 Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion

The cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunite to look back on the iconic sitcom’s legacy.

Star Will Smith (Will) sits down with series stars Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), Daphne Maxwell Reid (the second Aunt Vivian), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Tatyana M. Ali (Ashley), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey) and recurring guest star DJ “Jazzy” Jeff (Jazz).

Of course, the cast also pays tribute to Uncle Phil actor James Avery, who passed away in December 2013. On top of that, Smith reunites with Janet Hubert, the original Aunt Vivian actor during the series’ the first three seasons, for the first time in 27 years to make amends for their falling out.

Finally, it’s worth mentioning that the special was filmed on the Banks’ home set on September 10th, 2020 — exactly 30 years after Fresh Prince first premiered.

HBO Max release date: November 18th, 2020 at 8pm ET (U.S. only)

Crave release date: November 19th, 2020

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 14 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion here. Note that a $19.98 Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

The Fresh Prince reunion special is the latest in a growing list of originals from the U.S.-only HBO Max that has come to Canada via Crave as part of Warner Media’s exclusive deal with Bell.

It’s worth noting that all 148 episodes of Fresh Prince are also now streaming on Crave. While Fresh Prince is still on Netflix, Crave will become the exclusive Canadian home of the series starting January 2021.

His Dark Materials (Season 2)

Following the events of Season 1, Lyra follows Asriel through a bridge into a new world, bringing her to a mysterious abandoned city that’s home to a troubled young boy.

Based on Philip Pullman’s novel series of the same name, His Dark Materials was developed by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and stars Dafne Keen (Logan), Ruth Wilson (The Affair), James McAvoy (It: Chapter Two), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) and Amir Wilson (The Letter for the King).

HBO Canada/Crave release date: November 16th, 2020 (first episode, new episodes every Monday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Fantasy

Runtime: Seven episodes (first episode 48 minutes)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent (based on 25 reviews)

Stream His Dark Materials here.

Disney+

Lego Star Wars Holiday Special [Disney+ Original]

Rey and BB-8 go to a Jedi Temple to learn more about the Force, only to find themselves on a time-travelling adventure that brings them into contact with iconic characters throughout the entire Star Wars saga.

Some of the actors from the films have reprised their roles, such as Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO and Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico.

Notably, Lego Star Wars Holiday Special was directed by Canadian filmmaker Ken Cunningham (Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nubar) for Vancouver-based Atomic Cartoons.

Disney+ Canada release date: November 17th, 2020

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: 47 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 73 percent (based on 41 reviews)

Stream Lego Star Wars Holiday Special here.

Marvel’s 616 [Disney+ Original]

This anthology series explores the various impacts of the works of the Marvel universe, such as a push for representation among new superheroes, the relationship between comics and toys and how Japanese Spider-Man came to be.

Notably, each episode was tackled by a different prominent director, including Alison Brie and Gillian Jacobs of Community fame and Paul Scheer (How Did This Get Made?).

Disney+ Canada release date: November 20th, 2020 (all episodes)

Genre: Docuseries

Runtime: Eight episodes (39 to 71 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Marvel’s 616 here.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse [Disney+ Original]

A continuation and revival of the Mickey Mouse TV series that ran from 2013 to 2019, The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse follows the crazy adventures of Mickey and his friends.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse features the same voice cast as the original, including Chris Diamantopoulos as Mickey Kaitlyn Robrock as Minnie, Tony Anselmo as Donald and Bill Farmer as Goofy, although Kaitlyn Robrock replaces longtime Minnie voice Russi Taylor following her passing in July 2019.

Notably, The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse was co-produced by Ottawa-based animation studio Mercury Filmworks.

It’s also worth pointing out that the series released on November 18th in celebration of the iconic cartoon rodent’s 82nd birthday.

Disney+ Canada release date: November 18th, 2020 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: 10 shorts in 2020, 10 more coming in Summer 2021

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse here.

Netflix

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On the Square [Netflix Original]

Before Christmas, a stuck-up wealthy woman returns to her hometown after the death of her father to evict the residents and sell their land to a mall developer.

Christmas on the Square was directed and choreographed by Debbie Allen (Fame) and stars Dolly Parton (The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas), Christine Baranski (The Good Fight) and Treat Williams (127 Hours).

Netflix Canada release date: November 22nd, 2020

Genre: Musical

Runtime: 1 hour, 38 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 60 percent (based on five reviews)

Stream Dolly Parton’s Christmas On the Square here.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again [Netflix Original]

During her Christmas coronation, Margaret has to contend with two look-alikes.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again was directed by Vancouver filmmaker Mike Rohl (Smallville) and stars Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical), Nick Sagar (Queen of the South) and Sam Palladio (Nashville).

Netflix Canada release date: November 19th, 2020

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 64 percent (based on 14 reviews)

Stream The Princess Switch: Switched Again here.

Voices of Fire [Netflix Original]

Singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams (“Happy”) travels to his hometown of Hampton Roads, Virginia with his uncle Bishop Ezekiel Williams and their team of gospel leaders to build a gospel choir.

Netflix Canada release date: November 20th, 2020

Genre: Docuseries

Runtime: Six episodes (32 to 42 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Voices of Fire here.

We Are The Champions [Netflix Original]

This docuseries explores all kinds of interesting and bizarre competitions, including cheese rolling, frog jumping and fantasy hairstyling.

Netflix Canada release date: November 17th, 2020

Genre: Docuseries

Runtime: Six episodes (30 to 36 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream We Are The Champions here.

