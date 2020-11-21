Steven Adams headed to Pelicans in four-team trade

Adams became expendable when the Thunder acquired Al Horford from the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this week.

The 27-year-old has spent his entire career in Oklahoma City and was the last remaining part of the James Harden trade still on the Thunder roster. With Adams now off to a new destination, they’ll finally be able to start a new era of basketball centered around some of the NBA’s youngest players.

Last season with the Thunder, Adams averaged 10.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 59.2% from the field and 33.3% from deep. He’s not necessarily a significant upgrade from Favors, though New Orleans is getting a solid piece to complement players like Zion Williamson and Lonzo Ball.