Steven Adams headed to Pelicans in four-team trade

The New Orleans Pelicans found their replacement for Derrick Favors.
New Orleans is acquiring big man Steven Adams from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a four-team trade, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal is an expansion of the Jrue Holiday trade to the Milwaukee Bucks.
As part of the deal, the Thunder are receiving George Hill, Darius Miller and multiple draft picks.
Adams became expendable when the Thunder acquired Al Horford from the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this week.
The 27-year-old has spent his entire career in Oklahoma City and was the last remaining part of the James Harden trade still on the Thunder roster. With Adams now off to a new destination, they’ll finally be able to start a new era of basketball centered around some of the NBA’s youngest players.
Last season with the Thunder, Adams averaged 10.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 59.2% from the field and 33.3% from deep. He’s not necessarily a significant upgrade from Favors, though New Orleans is getting a solid piece to complement players like Zion Williamson and Lonzo Ball.
