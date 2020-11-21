Saudi Arabia confident Biden administration will pursue regional stability By

© . Germany’s Heiko Maas meets Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Berlin
RIYADH/BEIRUT () – Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Saturday he was confident that Democrat Joe Biden’s incoming U.S. administration would pursue policies that help regional stability and that any discussions with it would lead to strong cooperation.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud also told in a virtual interview on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders Summit that he did not see any indication of any threat to regional security during the transitional period.
