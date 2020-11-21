Saudi Arabia and Human Rights Activists Fight Over Kingdom’s Image at G20

BEIRUT, Lebanon — For Saudi Arabia, hosting the Group of 20 summit in Riyadh this year was supposed to cement its global stature. Heads of state from the world’s richest nations were to be wowed by the kingdom’s rugged beauty and changing society — and encouraged to let its war in Yemen and murder of a prominent journalist drift into the past.

For critics of Saudi Arabia’s human rights record, the event looked very different: A golden opportunity to highlight the kingdom’s abuses and press world leaders to embarrass its de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

It is not expected to live up to either side’s hopes. Instead, the coronavirus has effectively reduced the G-20 summit — like so many meet-ups this year — to a giant webinar.

That may not be entirely bad news for Prince Mohammed. Despite fierce campaigning by activists, no state has chosen to boycott the virtual event being held on Saturday and Sunday, making it a significant step in the prince’s rehabilitation among world leaders.