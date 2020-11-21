Saif Ali Khan talks about his autobiography, Taimur Ali Khan and more

Saif Ali Khan is currently in Dharamshala shooting for his upcoming film Bhoot Police. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in crucial roles. Bhoot Police’s shooting is on in full swing and the actor also has the company of his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan there. Recently during an interview with a leading daily, Saif spoke about how working in films has been a part of his family and he wouldn’t be shocked if Taimur becomes an actor too. Saif said, “My sister is kind of in the movies, my wife, my ex-wife as well… So all of us. My daughter, my elder son wants to be an actor, and I think Taimur will be an actor for sure, he’s entertaining us already.”

During another recent interview that he gave to his Bhoot Police co-star Jacqueline Fernandez for her show with Amanda Cerny, Saif revealed that he is considering not publishing his autobiography. He revealed that he hasn’t even told the publishers yet but he is not prepared for the abuse that he will receive for being honest. He added that a section in India is so negative that he doesn’t feel like sharing his life with them and wrapped it up by saying that he might or might not publish it. Well, we hope Saif makes up his mind soon!