Royce Da 5’9 Responds To Fredro Starr: I Don’t Let N*ggas Play With Me!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Royce Da 5’9 was recently a topic of discussion on the Rappers Ballers Podcast with Fredro Starr, Van Lathan and Jonny Vulgar where Fredro called Royce a “nerd” rapper.

Royce took to Instagram to share a clip of the segment before posting a video addressing Fredro at length.

“Ay Fredro my brother, come here for a sec,” he said. “Let me start by saying I have nothing but the sincerest admiration for your legacy and what you’ve contributed to the culture. Any time that I ever speak about you in that regard, I’m always gon’ make sure that it comes across clear and concise that it’s respect, to where it’s nothing that you even would have to think about.”

