Report: Nationals ‘showing continued interest’ in LeMahieu

LeMahieu became a free agent last week when he declined the New York Yankees one-year, $18.9 million qualifying offer. He’s drawn plenty of interest from a variety of teams around the league, including the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays, among others.

While he could sign with another team, it was reported Thursday that LeMahieu prefers to re-sign with the Yankees, where he’s found plenty of success over the last two seasons.

The two-time batting title winner has averaged .336 at the plate in two seasons with New York, raking in 129 RBI and 36 home runs. He finished third in MVP voting during the 2020 campaign.